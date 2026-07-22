



The Defence Research and Development Organisation has achieved a major breakthrough in India’s underwater combat capabilities with its indigenous Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Air-Independent Propulsion system.





Indian defence scientists are now moving beyond this milestone by designing a highly advanced hybrid energy network. This architecture is intended to provide future conventional submarines with unmatched staying power, speed, and stealth.





This integrated approach will form the technological heart of Project 76, India’s ambitious initiative to build next-generation diesel-electric attack submarines entirely indigenously.





Expected to displace around 3,000 tons, these submarines are being engineered to feature state-of-the-art stealth, automation, and propulsion technologies.





Initially, DRDO’s Naval Materials Research Laboratory tailored the PAFC AIP module for the Navy’s Kalvari-class submarines.





This system allows conventional submarines to remain submerged for weeks, unlike older diesel-electric models that must surface or snorkel frequently to recharge, risking exposure.





Fuel-cell AIP systems generate electricity through a quiet electrochemical reaction, producing minimal noise and reducing thermal signatures.





For the larger Project-76 vessels, reports indicate that the indigenous AIP system will be scaled up from 13.5 kilowatts to approximately 20 kilowatts.





This increased output will safely power modern sensors, combat management software, and heavy auxiliary equipment without compromising stealth.





Another transformative upgrade will be the adoption of Lithium-Ion Battery technology, replacing traditional lead-acid systems. Leading navies worldwide are adopting lithium-ion batteries due to their energy density and tactical benefits.





By storing two to three times more energy in the same space, lithium-ion batteries will enable Indian submarines to extend underwater patrols while reducing battery compartment weight by nearly 40 percent.





This translates to greater tactical agility, allowing rapid high-speed underwater sprints when evading threats or pursuing targets, while also reducing recharge times and limiting vulnerability near the surface.





To ensure these systems withstand extreme combat conditions, DRDO operates a specialised Land-Based Test Facility in Visakhapatnam.





Engineers simulate deep-sea realities including intense vibrations, fluctuating temperatures, humidity, and pressures at depths of up to 300 metres.





Alongside advanced batteries and fuel cells, DRDO is developing an indigenous 5-megawatt electric propulsion motor. Utilising high-power permanent magnets, these motors deliver superior mechanical efficiency and a quieter acoustic footprint compared to older propulsion engines.





Historically, India relied on foreign imports for submarine propulsion. Now, through mastery of fuel cells, battery integration, and electric motors, DRDO is establishing a fully independent domestic ecosystem.





Modern naval warfare no longer treats AIP systems and advanced batteries as competing technologies. Instead, the strategy is to fuse them.





India’s upcoming submarines will likely feature intelligent energy management software to dynamically balance power generation, rapid battery charging, and propulsion according to mission needs.





Ultimately, DRDO is not seeking a single solution. By perfecting a hybrid architecture that blends upgraded fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, and high-efficiency electric motors, India’s underwater fleet will rely on a harmonised energy system designed to dominate the depths.





Agencies







