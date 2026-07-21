



Engine bottlenecks that have long constrained Hindustan Aeronautics’ TEJAS MK-1A fighter production could soon begin to ease, Flight Global report





The new chairman and managing director of HAL, Ravi Kota, has made clearing the Indian air-framer’s extensive backlog his top priority. Speaking at the 2026 Farnborough Air Show, he explained that even before assuming leadership in May, he had already been working to expand HAL’s capacity.





Ravi noted that his prior role as director of operations gave him insight into the company’s challenges and vision. He has now carried that forward by adding production capacity to support the Indian Air Force’s order for 180 TEJAS MK-1A Light Combat Aircraft.





HAL has established three production lines dedicated to the single‑engined fighter, with a combined annual output of 24 aircraft. To sustain these lines, HAL has also created accessory divisions and strengthened the capabilities of local suppliers.





A persistent obstacle has been the supply of GE Aerospace’s F404‑IN20 engines. Ravi confirmed that HAL has completed 22 MK-1A airframes, but these cannot be delivered without engines.





He explained that discussions with GE over the past year revealed supply chain issues, prompting HAL to engage directly with Tier One suppliers to understand the root causes.





The problems centred on castings and certain supplier delays. However, Ravi reported that a recent meeting with GE’s top leadership reassured him that these difficulties are now behind them. GE has promised HAL the delivery of 22 engines this year, which would allow the company to begin handing over completed fighters to the IAF.





The MK-1A incorporates a new active electronically scanned array radar, developed by HAL itself, which requires extensive flight testing before induction.





Ravi also confirmed that HAL continues to advance the TEJAS MK-2 program. Assembly of the first prototype is underway, with a maiden flight expected between March and July 2027. The MK-2 is intended to replace the Sepecat Jaguar and Dassault Mirage-2000 in IAF service between 2035 and 2040.





Beyond the TEJAS, Ravi outlined broader ambitions for HAL. He emphasised the importance of first meeting commitments to existing customers, particularly the Indian Air Force. Once those needs are satisfied, HAL intends to expand its reach into global markets, positioning its products competitively on the international stage.





The resolution of engine supply bottlenecks is therefore critical not only to the TEJAS MK-1A program but also to HAL’s wider strategic goals.





If GE maintains its promised delivery schedule, HAL will be able to accelerate production, clear its backlog, and strengthen India’s aerospace industry while laying the groundwork for future exports.





Agencies







