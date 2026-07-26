



The Research Centre Imarat has floated a Request for Proposal for the modification and refurbishment of the 8x8 PRAHAR launcher to enable integration of a complete communication suite for PRALAY missile launch operations, Alpha Defense reported





This marks a significant step in adapting existing launcher infrastructure to meet the requirements of India’s emerging tactical ballistic missile program.





The scope of work covers the integration of communication systems and other required subsystems onto the custom 8x8 PRAHAR launcher — specifically the SATCOM subsystem, LoS subsystem, and data & network subsystems. It includes establishing internal communications within the 8x8 launcher; establishing SATCOM, LoS, and optical communications between the customer launcher (8x8) and the customer's BCC system; and validating and verifying the communication link performance.





These shelters are designed to ensure robust protection against electromagnetic interference while providing reliable power and communication capabilities during operational deployment.





A telescopic Line-of-Sight mast and SATCOM antenna are to be mechanically integrated onto the driver’s cabin of the launcher. This integration will allow the platform to establish secure and redundant communication links across multiple channels, ensuring operational flexibility in varied battlefield conditions.





RCI will supply the SATCOM, Line-of-Sight, and network hardware, including antennas, Block Upconverters, modems, routers, and radios. The selected firm will be responsible for integration, cabling, and platform strengthening to ensure seamless incorporation of the communication suite into the launcher’s architecture. This division of responsibilities underscores RCI’s role in providing core technology while leveraging industry expertise for structural and integration tasks.





The communication link to the Battery Command Centre will be established over SATCOM, Line-of-Sight radio, and fibre-optic channels. These links will be validated through trials at RCI Hyderabad, followed by two flight trials at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur. Such multi-channel redundancy is critical to ensure uninterrupted command and control during missile launch operations.





The delivery timeline for the modified launcher has been set at two months from the issuance of the purchase order. This accelerated schedule reflects the urgency of operationalising the PRALAY missile system and integrating it into India’s broader tactical strike capabilities.





The refurbishment of the PRAHAR launcher for PRALAY operations highlights India’s pragmatic approach to defence modernisation. By adapting existing assets with advanced communication suites, the program ensures cost-effective deployment while enhancing battlefield survivability and responsiveness.





The integration of SATCOM and Line-of-Sight systems also aligns with global trends in network-centric warfare, where secure and redundant communication links are indispensable for precision strike missions.





Agencies







