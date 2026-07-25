



NETRA MK-2 is set to become one of India’s most advanced airborne surveillance assets, with more than 100 radars, sensors, antennas and electronic warfare systems integrated into each aircraft, The Print reported





This week, the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) signed a contract with Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL), appointing the company as the Development-cum-Production Partner for the indigenous mission systems. The agreement also covers integrated logistics, maintenance, repair and overhaul, and technical support for up to three decades.





Simultaneously, CABS signed another contract with AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) to convert six Airbus A321 aircraft, acquired by the Indian Air Force from Air India, into “green aircraft.”





This process involves stripping the airliners of all commercial interiors, including seats, overhead bins and cabin fittings, leaving only the basic structure and wiring. These green platforms will then serve as the foundation for installing specialised military systems.





Once the conversion is complete in India, the aircraft will be flown to Airbus facilities in Spain. As the original equipment manufacturer, Airbus will undertake extensive structural and aerodynamic modifications to transform the A321 into a fully capable airborne early warning platform.





Defence sources emphasise that the changes go far beyond mounting a radar dome. Structural reinforcements, power generation upgrades, cooling systems and multiple design adjustments are required to maintain balance and performance. Airbus had already signed a contract with CABS in December last year to support this modification program.





Following structural work, the aircraft will be fitted with the indigenous mission suite, one of the most sophisticated ever developed in India. With over 100 integrated systems, NETRA MK-2 will be able to detect, identify, track and manage a wide range of aerial and maritime threats simultaneously.





Its 360-degree surveillance capability will extend hundreds of kilometres, covering fighter aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, helicopters, transport planes and even surface vessels. The platform will also serve as an airborne command-and-control centre, enhancing India’s ability to conduct network-centric operations.





The first three aircraft are expected to undergo mission-system integration with Airbus assistance, while subsequent platforms will increasingly be integrated within India by ADSTL and the Adani Group. This phased approach will ensure technology transfer and build domestic expertise in advanced airborne surveillance systems.





Airborne early warning aircraft are often described as the “eyes in the sky” because they can detect threats beyond the reach of ground-based radars. Operating at high altitude, they extend the radar horizon and provide early warning of incoming aerial threats. India currently operates three Phalcon AWACS mounted on Russian IL-76 aircraft, offering 360-degree coverage with detection ranges of around 400 kilometres.





Alongside these, the IAF has three smaller indigenous Netra AEW&C aircraft based on the Embraer platform, one of which is used by CABS for development. These smaller systems provide shorter detection ranges of around 200 kilometres and carry fewer sensors.





To bridge the gap, India is also developing six upgraded Netra Mk1A aircraft on the Embraer platform, featuring newer radars and enhanced electronic systems. The contract for these is expected to be signed next year. However, the NETRA MK-2 represents a major leap forward, combining the endurance and payload of the larger A321 with cutting-edge indigenous mission systems.





The urgency of expanding India’s AEW&C fleet stems from operational lessons. During the 2019 aerial duel with Pakistan following the Balakot strikes, a temporary gap in airborne surveillance coverage was exploited by Pakistan during its retaliatory operation.





Pakistan currently operates eight SAAB-2000 Erieye AEW&C aircraft and four Chinese ZDK-03 Karakoram Eagle AWACS, enabling round-the-clock surveillance. They initially had nine Saab aircraft, but one was destroyed during Operation Sindoor. This capability allows Pakistan to maintain persistent radar coverage along its borders.





Indian defence planners have long argued that a larger AEW&C fleet is essential to maintain continuous surveillance along both western and northern fronts, support long-range air operations, and prepare for future network-centric warfare.





The NETRA MK-2 program, with its advanced mission systems and larger platform, is designed to fill this critical capability gap and ensure India’s airborne surveillance remains robust against evolving threats.





Agencies







