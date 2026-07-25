



India’s Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF) project has reached a decisive stage, with its design frozen and awaiting Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approval.





The first prototype is projected to fly within five years of clearance, with induction into the Indian Navy expected in the early 2030s. The program is now transitioning into aerodynamic validation and detailed development.





The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has formally frozen the design of the TEDBF, marking a critical milestone in its evolution. This design freeze confirms the aircraft’s outer mould line, including fuselage shape, wing geometry, and its distinctive close‑coupled canard‑delta configuration. This layout enhances lift at low speeds and improves pitch control, which is vital for carrier operations, while also ensuring agility in combat scenarios.





The next phase involves advanced wind tunnel testing at the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), particularly at the National Trisonic Aerodynamic Facilities. Scaled models will be tested across a wide flight envelope, from low‑speed carrier approaches at Mach 0.2 to supersonic combat conditions at Mach 1.8. These tests will validate aerodynamic performance and structural resilience, ensuring readiness for prototype manufacturing.





According to Prof. Kota Harinarayana, the chief designer of the Light Combat Aircraft, the TEDBF project is awaiting CCS approval before entering full‑scale development.





Once clearance is granted, the first prototype could take to the skies within five years, with operational induction possible in about eight years. This places the likely induction timeline in the early 2030s, depending on government approval and development progress.





The TEDBF is being developed by ADA in collaboration with DRDO and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Unlike the naval variant of the TEJAS, which was primarily a technology demonstrator, TEDBF has been conceived from the outset as a frontline operational fighter.





It will feature strengthened landing gear for arrested recoveries, a reinforced airframe for repeated launches and landings, folding wings for carrier storage, advanced avionics, an indigenous AESA radar, integrated electronic warfare systems, and compatibility with a wide range of indigenous and imported weapons.





The Indian Navy’s long‑term requirement for TEDBF could exceed 120 aircraft, significantly higher than earlier estimates of around 88 fighters. This fleet size would support carrier operations while also providing aircraft for training, maintenance, and reserves.





The TEDBF is expected to become the cornerstone of Indian naval aviation, replacing the ageing MiG‑29K fleet and reducing dependence on imported fighters such as the Rafale‑M.





The program represents India’s push for self‑reliance in defence technology under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





While timelines remain ambitious and subject to delays, the TEDBF is positioned as a 4++ generation carrier‑borne fighter optimised for India’s future aircraft carriers, including INS Vikrant and upcoming indigenous carriers. Its development signals a strategic shift towards indigenisation, even if capability gaps must be managed in the interim.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







