



DRDO is preparing to test its indigenous photonic radar system, a next-generation sensor designed for multi-platform deployment, including advanced fighter aircraft such as the AMCA MK-2.





This radar leverages microwave photonics to achieve ultra-wideband stealth detection, high resolution, and resilience against jamming, marking a major leap in India’s radar technology.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation has developed a prototype photonic radar that replaces conventional electronic subsystems with optical technologies. Instead of relying on semiconductor oscillators, the system uses laser sources and photonic integrated circuits to generate and process radar signals.





This architecture enables ultra-low phase noise and access to bandwidths exceeding 10 GHz, allowing detection of targets with radar cross sections as small as 0.0001 m² at ranges up to 150 kilometres. Such capability is critical for tracking stealth aircraft and drones optimised to evade traditional X-band radars.





The radar has already undergone site acceptance testing and is now being integrated into an airborne test-bed, specifically a modified HAL TEJAS MK-1A. Anechoic chamber trials have been completed, and flight instrumentation has been installed to validate performance in operational conditions.





The system incorporates AI-based signal processing modules to enhance real-time analysis and improve detection of low-observable threats. Its ability to penetrate radar absorbent material coatings and resolve centimetre-level precision makes it a potential “stealth killer” sensor.





The development roadmap has progressed rapidly. In 2024, DRDO validated core microwave photonics signal generation and began antenna integration trials. By 2025, a ground-based prototype was demonstrated, followed by site acceptance testing.





In 2026, airborne integration commenced, with upcoming trials expected to confirm multi-band stealth detection capabilities. The radar’s optical heterodyning technique, where two laser beams generate stable RF signals, provides superior resolution and reduces electromagnetic interference compared to electronic systems.





Beyond fighter aircraft, the radar is being designed for adaptability across multiple platforms, including naval and space-borne systems. Its compact, energy-efficient architecture supports multi-band operation and distributed photonic links, enabling networked radar configurations with reduced electromagnetic signatures.





This aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reinforcing indigenous innovation in defence technology and positioning India among a select group of nations—such as the United States, China, and Israel—pursuing photonic radar applications.





The photonic radar promises to transform India’s air defence and surveillance capabilities by offering unprecedented bandwidth, resolution, and resilience. Once matured, it could become a cornerstone of India’s next-generation sensor ecosystem, neutralising stealth advantages held by adversary aircraft and enhancing multi-domain situational awareness.





Agencies







