



According to a disturbing report by UNI, sensitive DRDO design leak claims have reignited debate over India’s cyber governance maturity, with experts warning that protecting strategic information is now inseparable from national security. KS Manoj stresses that classification alone is insufficient without robust technical safeguards and resilient governance mechanisms.





Claims of sensitive Defence Research and Development Organisation design documents being leaked, alongside restricted technical information surfacing on public platforms and dark web marketplaces, have drawn renewed attention to India’s cyber governance.





Engineering Physicist and Industrial Cybersecurity Specialist KS Manoj emphasised that such reports must be treated seriously, though speculation should not replace evidence-based verification.





He noted that the immediate questions are whether the documents are genuine or fabricated, and if genuine, how they escaped controlled environments. Possible routes of exposure include vulnerabilities in contractors and supply chains, insider threats, or shortcomings in institutional information governance. Manoj urged competent authorities to verify authenticity and, where necessary, initiate legal, administrative, and security measures.





He referenced the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant data exposure and the DRDO design leak claims as examples underscoring the importance of protecting sensitive technical information. Authoritative communication from agencies is essential to maintain public confidence, counter misinformation, and prevent unnecessary speculation on matters of national security.





The developments raise a larger question: is India’s cyber governance keeping pace with its rapid technological transformation? India is advancing in artificial intelligence, space exploration, defence technologies, nuclear energy, smart grids, and semiconductor manufacturing. While these represent major progress, Manoj warned that governance systems protecting the information generated must evolve equally.





Cyber governance, he explained, should not be seen narrowly as hacking, ransomware, or data theft. It encompasses policies, processes, and institutional mechanisms governing information throughout its lifecycle—from creation and classification to storage, transmission, protection, sharing, archiving, and secure disposal. In the digital era, information itself has become a strategic national asset.





Engineering drawings, software source code, industrial control system configurations, system architecture diagrams, testing reports, bills of materials, and technical specifications, when analysed collectively, reveal valuable insights into a country’s technological capabilities, industrial processes, supply chains, and critical infrastructure. Protecting such information is therefore an essential element of national security.





Manoj stressed that classification labels such as “Restricted”, “Confidential”, or “Secret” do not guarantee protection. True security requires technical safeguards and institutional controls. These include strong encryption, robust access controls, multi-factor authentication, continuous monitoring, audit trails, Zero Trust architecture, and secure lifecycle management. “Classification is not Protection,” he warned.





India has legal and regulatory frameworks for protecting Critical Information Infrastructure across defence, power, space, nuclear energy, civil aviation, and telecommunications. Yet Manoj argued that the country must continually assess the maturity of cyber governance mechanisms within these institutions.





While detailed operational security cannot be made public, aggregated information on governance maturity, assurance mechanisms, audits, and improvement initiatives could be disclosed to strengthen confidence and accountability.





Globally, cybersecurity practices are shifting from compliance-driven approaches to resilience and comprehensive information governance. Leadership commitment, enterprise risk management, secure supply chains, independent audits, and continuous improvement are now as vital as conventional technical controls.





The objective must extend beyond preventing incidents to anticipating threats, withstanding attacks, recovering from disruptions, and learning continuously.





Manoj warned that India’s rapid technological advances could be undermined if cyber governance fails to keep pace. Strengthening protection across defence, power, nuclear energy, telecommunications, and other critical sectors requires sustained attention, resilient supply chains, independent assurance, and stronger leadership commitment. For a nation aspiring to global technology leadership, protecting strategic information must be treated as integral to both technological progress and national security.





UNI







