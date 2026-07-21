India’s long‑running Kaveri engine program has been revived and is reported to be about 70 per cent complete, with the current prototype being prepared for afterburner tests, Kerala Kaumudi reported





The original Kaveri program, conceived 43 years ago, was frozen in 2008 after the engine repeatedly failed to meet required thrust and weight targets for the lightweight TEJAS fighter.





Historically the Kaveri could not reach the required 49 kilonewtons of dry thrust, only achieving roughly 41 kilonewtons in past tests, and the engine’s weight remained well above the design goal for the TEJAS program.





Because the Kaveri fell short, TEJAS MK-1 and MK-1A airframes have used American GE F404/F414 family engines instead.





GE’s F414 (F414‑IN20) provides about 49 kilonewtons dry thrust and roughly 84 kilonewtons wet (afterburner) thrust, and current production and delivery shortfalls of that engine have added urgency to India’s indigenous efforts.





In response to shortages and delivery delays, DRDO and the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) have restarted work on the Kaveri 2.0 after achieving meaningful progress on the derivative dry Kaveri variant.





The engine in development is reportedly producing 49–50 kilonewtons of dry thrust during tests and its weight has been reduced from about 1,300 kg to roughly 1,080 kg in recent iterations.





Engineers believe further optimisation may push dry thrust toward 54–55 kilonewtons while trimming mass toward the 1,000 kg mark, improving thrust‑to‑weight ratios closer to fighter requirements.





GTRE’s stated targets for the Kaveri 2.0 program are ambitious: roughly 55–59 kilonewtons dry thrust and 90–100 kilonewtons wet thrust for the afterburning variant, which would allow application in upgraded TEJAS versions and possibly TEJAS MK-2.





If the Kaveri 2.0 afterburning variant meets these objectives, indigenous TEJAS fighters could be fitted with the national engine as early as 2030.





The program team is applying lessons from past development, updated core architectures, lighter components such as blisks machined from titanium alloys, improved high‑temperature materials, better compressor and turbine aerodynamics, and modern digital design tools to accelerate progress.





GTRE and partner industry have reportedly used digital twin modelling and advanced materials to shorten development cycles and predict component fatigue before expensive physical testing.





Overseas testing partnerships and high‑altitude trials have also been used previously to validate performance envelopes and will likely form part of the certification pathway for the KDE and Kaveri 2.0 derivatives.





The revival follows a phased approach: certify the dry derivative (KDE) for unmanned or demonstrator roles, demonstrate afterburner operation on test beds, integrate and flight‑test on a TEJAS flying test-bed, then scale to a full afterburning production engine for manned fighters.





Government decisions, funding approvals, and Indian Air Force support remain decisive to schedule and scope; prior public reporting indicated timelines of roughly five to seven years from formal approval for a full Kaveri 2.0 delivery, contingent on resources and operational backing.





Domestic industry partners are being brought into production plans to ensure scale‑up for serial manufacture once design maturity and certification milestones are achieved.





Unit cost estimates cited for the revived engine place one engine in a range of approximately 70–80 crore rupees, reflecting development, materials and low‑rate production economics at this stage.





The TEJAS fleet and production plans are currently dependent on foreign engines for clearance and fitment, with instances of partial delivery of ordered GE engines and reported post‑delivery defects prompting additional scrutiny and reinforcing the strategic case for an indigenous solution.





A successful Kaveri 2.0 would reduce dependence on foreign suppliers for fighter propulsion, improve sovereign maintenance and upgrade pathways, and could be adapted for multiple platforms including TEJAS MK-2, UCAVs and future indigenous combat aircraft.





Technical challenges remain substantial: achieving the required turbine inlet temperatures, afterburner stability, consistent high‑thrust margins, durable and lightweight rotating hardware, and completing the extensive structural and endurance test hours required for certification.





Past program experience underlines the need for extended test campaigns, iterative material and aerodynamic improvements, and robust integration testing on flying test-beds to validate engine behaviour in realistic flight regimes.





If targets are met, the Kaveri 2.0 program would mark a major step toward propulsion sovereignty and could reshape India’s aerospace export and sustainment prospects for indigenous fighters.





For now, the program’s near‑term focus is on completing afterburner tests, confirming the improved thrust and weight figures in sustained trials, and securing the funding and service commitments needed to keep the development timeline toward 2030 viable.





Agencies







