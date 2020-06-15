



NEW DELHI: In the wake of several posers from the opposition on the on-going dispute with China at the Ladakh border, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said the government will not hide anything from Parliament on the issue and share all details at the appropriate time.





Addressing a virtual rally of BJP supporters from Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said the Narendra Modi government will change the face of the state through development to the extent that even people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will want to integrate with India.





“There is an ongoing dispute between China and India and people are asking questions about what is happening at the China border in Ladakh. We keep getting information regularly. We understand the importance of opposition (which is asking these questions) in a democracy and we respect that. At the moment, talks are on at the military level,” Singh said.





He underlined that China has also expressed the wish that the issue should be resolved through dialogue.





“Our wish too is that the solution to this tussle with China should be found through talks at the military and diplomatic levels. I want to tell the opposition and all leaders that our government will not keep Parliament or anybody in the dark about the issue. We will share everything at the appropriate time but I can definitely say that we will not make any compromise with our national pride,” the minister said.





He said India has strengthened its defence preparedness and the Rafale fighter jets will reach the country in July.





“But we don’t want to scare anybody with our power. We only want to strengthen our nation’s security,” he said.





Singh referred to the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the benefits it will bring to the people of the state.





“In the next five years, our efforts in the state will change the face of the state to such an extent that even the people living in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will feel that if they were a part of India their fortunes would have changed too. Wait for what will happen there. People of PoK will demand that they want to integrate with India. And then our Parliament resolution (that the whole of J&K and PoK is Indian territory) will be fulfilled,” Singh said.





The defence minister maintained that India’s official news channels have already started giving weather reports of Gilgit and Muzaffarabad (PoK) and this has caused some unrest in Pakistan.







