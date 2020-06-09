



NEW DELHI: External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday had a conversation with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, during which they agreed to work together to strengthen ties in the post-Covid era.





"A great pleasure as always to connect to HH @ABZayed, FM of #UAE. Reviewed the entire gamut of our special ties. Will work together to raise its quality even further in the post-COVID era," Jaishankar tweeted.





On May 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr to the government and people of UAE.





During the phone call, the two leaders expressed satisfaction about the effective cooperation between the two countries during the Covid-19 pandemic situation.





Last month, the UAE sent a plane carrying seven metric tons of medical supplies to India to bolster the country's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.







