



A Chinese-made FTC-2000G fighter jet operated by the Myanmar Air Force was shot down and crashed in Kayah State (also known as Karenni), in eastern Myanmar, amid heavy fighting between the military and anti-junta resistance forces. The incident occurred near Hpasawng township, approximately 160 kilometers southeast of the capital, Naypyitaw.





The Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF), a prominent anti-military resistance group, claimed responsibility for shooting down the jet during intense combat in the area. Maui, the KNDF’s vice commander-in-chief, reported that the wreckage was found on a hillside along with the remains of the two pilots, and shared photos and videos of the site.





Local media and resistance fighters circulated images showing the destroyed aircraft and apparent human remains at the scene.





The Myanmar military, through state-run media, initially reported that a fighter jet had disappeared from radar during long-distance training manoeuvres on Tuesday night, suggesting the loss could have been due to technical failure or bad weather. The military did not specify the aircraft type or mention casualties, but the timeline and location match the KNDF’s account.





The downed aircraft was identified as a two-seater FTC-2000G, a ground-attack jet supplied by China. Myanmar has received at least a dozen of these jets since 2022, using them for close air support and airstrikes against resistance-held areas.





The shoot-down marks a significant blow to the Myanmar military, which relies heavily on air power to counter resistance forces in regions like Kayah, where the army faces strong opposition on the ground.





Most of Myanmar’s combat aircraft are sourced from China or Russia. The FTC-2000G, manufactured by China’s Guizhou Aviation Industry Corporation, is a light multi-role combat and trainer jet capable of carrying up to three tons of ordnance.





The military’s use of airstrikes has been a key advantage in the ongoing civil conflict, but recent losses—including at least four fighter jets and several helicopters since 2021—highlight the growing capability of resistance groups to challenge the junta’s aerial dominance.





The area of Kayah State has seen intense fighting since the 2021 military coup, with the KNDF and allied groups mounting increasingly effective resistance, including seizing army positions and now successfully targeting military aircraft.





The incident underscores concerns about the reliability and vulnerability of Chinese-supplied military equipment, as well as the escalating effectiveness of Myanmar’s resistance forces.





Western nations maintain an arms embargo and have sought to block aviation fuel supplies to the Myanmar military, but China and Russia continue to provide advanced weaponry and aircraft.





The shoot-down of the FTC-2000G fighter jet in Kayah State by resistance forces represents a notable escalation in Myanmar’s civil conflict, demonstrating both the risks faced by the military’s air assets and the increasing capabilities of anti-junta groups.









