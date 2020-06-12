



New Delhi: India will flag the role of Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba backed The Resistance Force (TRF) in Jammu and Kashmir at the upcoming virtual meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to be held on June 24, said people aware of the matter.





The anti-money laundering watchdog will review Pakistan's performance in prosecuting and penalising financing of terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen. The FATF meeting, which was to be held in Beijing, will be conducted online in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.





TRF is a new militant group which has been active in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year. Security agencies suspect that TRF, which uses a non-religious name, is a front of LeT and was created to step up militancy in response to the revocation of Article 370, said home ministry officials.





Pakistan is likely to highlight the recent indictment of Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Yayha Aziz and Abdul Salam by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court on charges of terror financing. All four are top leaders of the banned JuD and close aides of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.





In February this year, the FATF had warned Pakistan of serious action and directed it to complete its 27-point action plan by June, failing which it said it would urge its members to advise their financial institutions to give special attention to business relations and transactions with Pakistan for blacklisting.







