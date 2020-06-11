



New Delhi: The fourth round of talks between the Major Generals of India and China will take place today to further break the deadlock between the two countries amidst the tense standoff.





The talks will take place in a favourable environment even as the disengagement in three hotspots along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh took place. India too reciprocated by pulling its forces deployed in those pockets.





This is a positive development an official explained. The disengagement took place after no activity was reported in the stand off points following the meeting of the Lt. Generals on Saturday.





On Saturday, a meeting had taken place between Lt. General Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh based 14 Corps and a Chinese delegation that was led by Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region. Both sides had kept it cordial and agreed to keep talking at the Brigadier level.





The positive that we can draw out of the current situation is that both sides have agreed to continue speaking, the official cited above said.





Meanwhile, in a bid to provide connectivity to an important forward area, India is working on two key roads near the China border in eastern Ladakh.





The first is the Darbuk-Syhok-DBO-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi road, which provides connectivity to the country's northern-most outpost, Daulat Beg Oldi. The second one is the being built from Sasoma to Saser La.





This clearly indicates that India is not allowing the tense stand off with China affect its strategic road projects, which are being undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation.





Meanwhile, New Delhi is readying for a long haul before the problem with China is completely resolved.





The Ministry of External Affairs in its first remarks following the talks on Saturday said that the talks took place in a positive and cordial atmosphere. The statement underlined the agreement between Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping that peace and tranquillity is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.





Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship, the MEA also said.





South Block has taken note of the sensitivities of the other side. The discussions were cordial and frank, the source cited above said. However, India is aware that this would be a long haul and would require several more rounds of talks, before the issue is resolved completely.







