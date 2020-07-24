India has moved 20 Indian Navy's MiG-29 fighter jets to Ladakh





India's ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Verma has said it won't be "business as usual" with China till "complete disengagement" has happened at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





Speaking to Izvestia, also considered the country's national newspaper, envoy Verma said, "We have made it clear that we will not do business with China as usual until there is a complete disengagement of military forces along the Line of Actual Control and de-escalation in the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols. As Prime Minister Modi noted, this is an era of development, and the era of expansion has come to an end."





His comments are significant, given Moscow has been briefed by India on the situation at the line of actual control after the violent flare up of June 15. The actions by Chinese that killed 20 Indian soldiers have been termed "premeditated" by India.





Welcoming Russia for demonstrating "understanding of India's position on the border issue", envoy said, "we are completely satisfied with the progress of our military-technical cooperation with Russia and the rapid delivery of weapons, so we look forward to the visit of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to India towards the end of this year."





India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited Moscow in June end to take part in victory day parade. India recently approved a proposal for procurement of 21 MiG-29 along with up-gradation of existing 59 Mig-29 aircraft from Russia at an estimated cost of Rs 7418 Cr.





On Indo Pacific, the envoy said, "India and Russia share common interest so that the Indo-Pacific region becomes a region of peace, stability and economic prosperity, so that no country seeks unilateral advantage at the cost of the entire region."





Russia is reluctant on the concept, given it is Washington-backed.







