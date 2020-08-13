



The details of the visit are still being finalised and dates are also being decided





Chinese President Xi Jinping is all set to visit Pakistan soon. The meet will be part of Pakistan China yearly high-level strategic council meeting.





The Chinese President's visit was scheduled for earlier this year, in the month of June, but could not happen due to COVID pandemic.





This will be the second visit of the Chinese President outside the country amidst COVID in 2020, the first being to Myanmar in January of this year.





Chinese President Xi Jinping last visited Pakistan in 2015 and around 51 projects being signed under the China Pakistan Economic corridor.





That was also his first state visit of the Chinese leadership to Pakistan. Both Islamabad and Beijing have close ties, and have termed it as "all-weather friendship".





The visit by Chinese president comes amidst growing influence of Beijing in south Asia and deteriorating ties with New Delhi. Chinese forces were involved in a violent face-off with the Indian forces at the Line of





Actual Control or LAC in eastern Ladakh. 20 Indian soldiers died in the face-off, while the Chinese side also suffered casualties they did not come with the numbers.







