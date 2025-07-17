

A serving Indian Army soldier, Devinder Singh, has been arrested by the Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) for his alleged involvement in an ISI-linked espionage network. Singh, a resident of Nihalgarh village in Sangrur district, was detained on July 14 from Uri, located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

His arrest is part of a larger crackdown on individuals suspected of leaking sensitive military details to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).





The latest development follows the earlier detention of ex-Army man Gurpreet Singh, also known as Guri or Fauji, who had already been taken into custody on similar espionage charges. Gurpreet was allegedly providing information to ISI operatives while lodged in Ferozepur Jail.





During his interrogation, Gurpreet revealed Devinder’s role in securing classified military documents, which were subsequently passed to Pakistani handlers.





After his apprehension, Devinder Singh was presented before a Mohali court on July 15, where authorities secured a six-day police remand to facilitate ongoing interrogation and investigation. The probe so far indicates that both men first met in 2017 during training at an Army camp in Pune. Their professional paths continued to intersect, with further postings together in Sikkim and in Jammu & Kashmir, during which time they both reportedly had access to confidential military materials.





Initial findings highlight a pattern of illicit collaboration between Devinder and Gurpreet. Investigators allege that while on active duty, Gurpreet and Devinder maintained regular contact, sharing confidential information. Some of these leaked documents, acquired by the duo during their tenure in the Army, are believed to have ended up in the hands of Pakistan's ISI. The means of transmission and the exact contents of these classified documents are currently under close scrutiny by the authorities.





Authorities emphasize that Devinder Singh’s exact role within the espionage network remains under detailed investigation. Police are working to trace the full scope of the espionage activities, identify additional collaborators, and unravel the operational tactics used to transfer sensitive military intelligence beyond Indian borders.





This case is part of a series of recent arrests by Punjab Police involving both serving and former Army personnel, as well as civilian associates, highlighting the persistent attempts by ISI to infiltrate and solicit information regarding India’s defense infrastructure. The crackdown reflects heightened vigilance by Indian security agencies responding to growing threats from cross-border intelligence operations.





Devinder Singh’s arrest has triggered an intensive investigation, with law enforcement and Army officials collaborating to safeguard classified information and reinforce counter-espionage measures across affected regions. The case underscores the ongoing security challenges posed by hostile espionage networks targeting the Indian military establishment.





Agencies







