Flipkart has tied up with Nepal's leading e-commerce company Sastodeal to enable cross-border trade. This means that the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) registered on Flipkart can now sell their products in Nepal.





Under the partnership, Sastodeal will host merchandise from sellers on Flipkart's marketplace in over 5,000 categories such as audio devices, babycare and kids items, women's ethnic wear, men's clothing, and sports and fitness, among others.





The deal will create cross-border trade opportunities for lakhs of sellers registered with Flipkart.





"The partnership with Sastodeal, a homegrown brand like ours, will not only open doors for a wider market reach to our sellers but also allow them to boost their business significantly," Jagjeet Harode, Head of Marketplace, Flipkart, said on Friday. He further added that the company sees enormous potential in Nepal's e-commerce business.





Sastodeal CEO Amun Thapa stated the company will ensure that "customers get access to these products readily and hoping that together, this partnership can modernise the consumer landscape in Nepal significantly, especially in the current times."





Furthermore, Flipkart Private Brands - MarQ and SmartBuy - will also be made available on the Sastodeal platform, focusing on product verticals such as furnishings, electronics, home appliances and home décor.





"Given our understanding of what consumers need and focus on quality products, it was a natural step for us to expand this expertise and take our brands to markets beyond India. The preference of consumers in a country like Nepal is very similar to India," said Dev Iyer, Vice President - Private Brands, Flipkart.





Flipkart presently has 2 lakh sellers across India, with over 50 per cent of them hailing from smaller cities such as Agra, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Meerut, and Surat among others.







