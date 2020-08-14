



IAF chief RKS Bhadauria visited frontline airbase in Western Air Command to review operational preparedness amid tension in Eastern Ladakh





New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria on Thursday (August 13) visited frontline airbase in Western Air Command to review the operational preparedness amid tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Eastern Ladakh.





"The IAF chief flew a MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft during the visit where he interacted with the aircrew and reviewed the operational preparedness," IAF officials told ANI.





The flying by the IAF Chief in a MiG-21 indicates the high operational readiness of the force amid the tension with China over territorial issues, officials added.





In a tweet, IAF said, "The #CAS ACM RKS Bhadauria is on a visit to a frontline airbase in Western Air Command (WAC). During the day-long visit, the CAS will review operational preparedness of the base and interact with the #airwarriors serving on the frontlines."





In another tweet, it added, "The #CAS will meet with aircrew and combat crew from the Squadrons and units stationed at the base. Earlier in the day, the CAS flew the Mig-21 Bison with the resident fighter squadron."





The IAF chief also met the aircrew, combat crew from the squadrons and units stationed at the frontline base.





Bhadauria, a test pilot, has flown the under-development HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft and the LCA Tejas after taking over to show his support for indigenous defence hardware and has backed several important DRDO projects also.





Last month, Bhadauria went to Ambala to receive the batch of the first five Rafale combat aircraft arriving from France.







