Amid border tensions with China, Indian Armed Forces have decided to revive 'Project Cheetah' after being pending for a long time. The estimated cost of the project is over 3,500 crores.





About the Project Cheetah





Project Cheetah is to upgrade the drones to carry out offensive operations against the enemy. Under this project, 90 Heron drones of the three services would be upgraded to be armed with laser-guided bombs, air to ground and air-launched anti-tank guided missiles.





How Will The Project Benefit The IAF?



The newly equipped drones will help the IAF in keeping an eye on enemy locations from far distances and will also help them in controlling them through the satellite communication system.





Who Will Head The Committee?





The proposal of reviving the project has been sent to the newly formed high-level defence ministry committee and will be headed by Ajay Kumar. Ajay Kumar is currently the head of all capital procurements of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.





Why The Revival of Project Cheetah Has Been Proposed?



The decision to revive Project Cheetah comes at a time when the country is facing border tensions with China. Recently, a stand-off between India and China took place along the Actual Line of Control in eastern Ladakh.





Heron Unmanned Aerial Vehicle





The Made in Israel, Heron Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is a medium-altitude UAV and can carry up to 250 kg of weight including thermographic camera, airborne ground surveillance visible light, radar systems, etc. The Heron UAV is capable of returning to base autonomously in case of lost communication.





Both the Indian Air Forces and the Indian Army use Israeli equipment including Herons. The Herons UAVs are currently deployed in Ladakh and China borders to keep an eye on the disengagement by Chinese troops and their build-up along the Actual Line of Control in the future.







