



Bangalore-based start-up QpiAI has emerged as a key player in India's ambitious quantum computing landscape, particularly with strong governmental support.





The company recently raised $32 million in a new funding round, co-led by the Indian government, underlining the nation's commitment to developing quantum technologies. QpiAI’s selection under the prestigious National Quantum Mission (NQM) had earlier secured it a $3.5 million grant—an early endorsement of its potential to drive quantum innovation in India.





In April, QpiAI achieved a significant milestone with the launch of India's first full-stack quantum computer, branded as QpiAI-Indus.





This comprehensive system integrates both specialised quantum hardware and highly advanced quantum software, providing an end-to-end solution tailored to address complex computational challenges. The company is already gearing up for a major upgrade to its quantum system by November, signalling a rapid pace of development and deployment.





The implications of QpiAI’s progress stretch across several critical sectors such as manufacturing, transport, and pharmaceuticals. Quantum computing can enable powerful simulations for drug discovery, optimise complex logistics networks, and revolutionise manufacturing processes through advanced materials modelling and process optimisation.





Furthermore, QpiAI’s full-stack approach ensures that the ecosystem is not limited to hardware alone but is complemented by ready-to-use quantum software, bridging the gap between theoretical research and practical, industry-specific applications.





India’s backing of QpiAI aligns with its vision to become a global leader in quantum technology. By fostering local innovation and supporting start-ups like QpiAI, the Indian government aims to catalyse the growth of a vibrant quantum ecosystem.





The latest funding round and ongoing support signal not just confidence in QpiAI’s capabilities but also a strategic push to harness quantum computing as a transformative lever for India’s digital and industrial future. The developments at QpiAI represent a major step forward for the country’s technology landscape, promising substantial socioeconomic dividends in the coming years.





IDN (With Inputs From RT)







