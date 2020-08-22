



Pakistan backed Islamists are planning to target select leaders of right-wing political parties and outfits like BJP, RSS, VHP and ABVP. AIMPLB questioned SC's Ayodhya judgement saying 'no need to be heartbroken. Situations don't last forever'. India-based entities of transnational criminal and underworld networks have been tasked to collect details. State governments directed by the Centre to follow the 3-pronged security approach





New Delhi: Pakistan-backed Islamists are planning to attack right-wing leaders from the BJP, RSS, VHP and ABVP linked to the Ram Mandir movement following which the Centre has placed two states on red alert.





Recent inputs from different channels indicate plans on part of Pakistan establishment to assassinate select leaders of right-wing political parties and outfits like BJP, RSS, VHP and ABVP.





As per the intelligence report accessed by Times Now’s Nikunj Garg said that India-based entities of transnational criminal and underworld networks have been tasked to collect details like office and residential addresses as well as the day-to-day movement of these leaders.





Pressure On D-Company To Carry Out Assassinations Soon



Inputs also indicate that these criminal networks are being pressurized by the Pakistani establishment to carry out the planned assassinations at the earliest.





As per intel reports, sleeper cells of Dawood Ibrahim’s D-gang have already been activated to carry out the attack following which state governments have been told by the Centre to follow the 3-pronged security approach.







