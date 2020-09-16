



Build up of Chinese troops has been sighted along the border in Arunachal Pradesh, prompting the India side to beef up its strength to thwart any incursion attempt in this sector



Having suffered a setback near Rezang La-Rechen La heights in Ladakh, the Chinese Army is now building up its troops deployment at at least four locations across the border in Arunachal Pradesh.





Troops build-up has been noticed in the Chinese territory opposite Arunachal Pradesh's Asaphila, Tuting axis, Chang Tze and Fishtail-2 sectors, nearly 20 km from the Indian territory, top government sources told India Today TV.





The sources said it is possible that China may try to carry out more incursions in these areas and capture some dormant locations or height. They said the Indian troops are fully prepared to thwart such attempts and the forces have beefed up their strength accordingly.





The sources said movement of Chinese troops in their depth areas (around 20 km from the LAC) has been seen in the last few days using roads built by them in the area.





Looking at the Chinese activities in the area, the Indian side has also strengthened its positions on the LAC in all sectors.





The Chinese Army patrols have also been seen regularly and are coming very close to Indian areas, sources said.





They said the country's top security brass has also held discussions on the situation in and around the Doklam area in Bhutan where the Chinese army has built up significantly in the recent past.





A few year ago, India and China were engaged in a major stand-off in the Doklam plateau area where the Chinese were building roads on Bhutanese soil up to the Jhamphiri ridge, threatening Indian positions in the Siliguri corridor.





Indian Army recently occupied heights overlooking the Chinese Army positions at Finger 4 along the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh and the heights near Spangur gap on southern bank of the lake.





These operations were carried out as pre-emptive actions to occupy heights near the southern bank of Pangong Lake around August end. The actions by the Indian troops rattled the Chinese who resorted to firing in the air, which marked the first reported firing incident on the LAC in the last 45 years.







