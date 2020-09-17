



NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government for its statement that there has been no infiltration along the Sino-India border in the last six months and said it is an insult to the brave Indian soldiers who were killed on the night of June 15 in Galwan valley of Ladakh.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said going by the chronology of events, the government should clarify whether it is with the Indian Army or China and what is it afraid of.





"Understand the chronology: PM said- no one crossed the border. Then, took a huge loan from a China-based bank. Then, defence minister said - China occupied our land. Now, MOS Home says- there's no infiltration. Is Modi government with Indian Army or with China? Modi ji, why so scared," he asked in a tweet.





According to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, by stating that no intrusion took place on the Chinese border, the government has given a clean chit to China again and asked it to come clean on the situation at the border.





He said the nation is "shocked" at such "brazen duplicity" of the Modi government in handling China's territorial aggression

Khera said the second shocker came in the form of an answer by Minister of State for Home Affairs

Nityanand Rai to an unstarred question, in which he categorically denied any infiltration by China in the last six months.





Earlier in the day, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha , Rai said there was no infiltration along the Sino-Indian border in the last six months, while 47 infiltration bids were reported along the Indo-Pak border during the period.





"This is an insult to the martyrdom of our brave soldiers on the night of June 15 in the Galwan valley. Is the government trying to say that the Galwan clash happened in the Chinese territory? By saying so, is the government blaming the Indian army of trespassing into the enemy territory," he told reporters.

"The government must come clean on the factual situation on the eastern border so that a clear message should go across the world that India and its government stand with the Indian army and will not legitimise China's claims over our territory," he said.





The Congress leader asked whether this was not just another clean chit to China, but also a handle given to China by the government whereby it can now claim and tell the world that they are not the aggressor but India is.





The response of the government dilutes the resolve of India and its mighty army to protect every inch of our valuable territory, he said.





"Is this a public handover of Indian territory to China by the government of the day? The defence minister and the entire government of India need to give a clear answer," he said.







