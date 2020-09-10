



The response among netizens from India comes amid an ongoing border stand-off between the Indian and Chinese armies which has persisted since April. During a violent clash between soldiers from both sides in the Galvan Valley in mid-June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed. The clashes were again reported in late August.





Global Times, China's state-run media on Wednesday posted a video of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers practicing their live fire drills with missile-gun integrated weapon systems, combined strike systems and all-dimensional assaults.





A brigade under the #PLA Tibet Military Command conducted live-fire drills at an altitude of more than 4,900 meters; they included precise strikes with missile-gun integrated weapon systems, combined strike systems, and all-dimensional assaults, among others. pic.twitter.com/wt38kCxzWZ — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 9, 2020





​What was perhaps aimed at evoking praise for the Chinese military through a video clip, actually started garnering sarcastic online reactions and memes from Indian netizens, who described it as a "put up show" at the clap of "lights, camera, action"..





India and China are engaged in high-level discussions at different levels to resolve matters, but skirmishes are erupting intermittently, with both sides accusing each other of being at fault.





Most recently, on 8 September, images of dozens of Chinese troops armed with spears, machetes and automatic rifles emerged on social media.





China has accused the Indian army of launching a provocation by crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the border line dividing the countries.







