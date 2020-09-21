



New Delhi: Rafale fighter jets have started conducting 'familiarization' sorties over Ladakh amid border tensions between India and China.





Five Rafales which were formally inducted into services at the Ambala airbase on September 10 conducted some sorties in Ladakh in the recent days and according to a report by TOI, Rafale pilots flew the jets from Ambala to Ladakh to familiarise themselves with the operational environment.





The deployment of French-made Rafale jets in Ladakh came less than 10 days after they were formally inducted into the IAF.





Rafale Pilots Flew The Jets From Ambala To Ladakh



During the induction ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the induction of the fleet was crucial considering the atmosphere being created along the frontier and that it is a "big and stern" message to those eyeing India's sovereignty.





IAF Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria had said that induction of Rafale jets could not have happened at a more opportune time given the security scenario along the LAC.





India's New Multi-Role Rafale Aircraft.



Built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, the multirole Rafale jets are known for air-superiority and precision strikes.





Apart from Rafale jets, the IAF has also deployed almost all its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft in the key frontier air bases in eastern Ladakh and elsewhere along the LAC.





Frontline Fighters, Helicopters Deployed In Ladakh



Apache attack helicopters, as well as Chinook heavy-lift choppers to transport troops to various forward locations in eastern Ladakh, have also been deployed.





The IAF is also carrying out night time combat air patrols in the eastern Ladakh region, reported PTI.





To thwart any misadventure by the Chinese PLA, the Indian Army has made elaborate arrangements to maintain the current level of troops and weapons in all forward areas in eastern Ladakh and other sensitive high-altitude sectors in the harsh winter months when the temperature drops up to minus 25 degrees Celsius.





Chinese troops have made at least three attempts by to "intimidate" Indian troops along the northern and southern bank of Pangong lake area in the last three weeks during which even shots were fired in the air.





This was for the first time that shots were fired at the LAC in 45 years.







