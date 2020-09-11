



The Indian Air Force's indigenous multirole fighter jet HAL TEJAS lit the skies with breath-taking flight, agility & mid-air moves on Monday at the induction ceremony of the Rafale fighter jets into the squadron.





The formal induction ceremony of the Rafale fighter jets took place at the Ambala Air Force Station on September 10 with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly attending the induction ceremony. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present at the event.





After the Rafale's impressive air show left the dignitaries open-mouthed, it was the turn of HAL Tejas to leave the viewers mesmerized as the IAF pilot's performed brave stunts mid-air.







