US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper with NSA Ajit Doval during the 2+2 dialogue





The joint statement issued by both sides after the 2+2 meet in the national capital asked Pakistan to "expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators and planners of all such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai, Uri, and Pathankot"





New Delhi: In a joint attack on terrorism emanating from Pakistan, India and the United States on Tuesday called on Pakistan to act on terrorism and not allow its territory to be used for terrorist attacks. The joint statement issued by both sides after the 2+2 meet in the national capital asked Pakistan to "expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators and planners of all such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai, Uri, and Pathankot".





"The ministers called on Pakistan to take an immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators and planners of all such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai, Uri, and Pathankot," read the statement.





The ministers denounced the use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross border terrorism in all its forms. An emphasis was made for the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks, including al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).





It added, "They denounced the use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross border terrorism in all its forms. They emphasised the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks, including al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen."





Union Defence Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar welcomed US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper for the third annual India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue. They reiterated their commitment to further strengthening the India-US partnership, anchored in mutual trust and friendship, shared commitment to democracy, converging strategic interests, and robust engagement of their citizens.





While celebrating more than seven decades of diplomatic engagement between India and the United States, the ministers intend to expand cooperation under the 2+2 framework to realize the full potential of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





Earlier in 2020, the 17th meeting of the India-US Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group met virtually, followed by the third session of the India-US Designations Dialogue on September 9-10.





Both sides have been exchanging information on sanctions and designations against terror groups and individuals. After the Pulwama terror attack of 2019, the US along with India's allies like France helped to list Masood Azhar as a global terror at the UN. Azhar's Jaish-e-Mohammad was responsible for the 2019 terror attack in which India lost more than 40 CRPF personnel.





They also committed to the continued exchange of information about sanctions and designations against terror groups and individuals, particularly in light of recent legislative changes in India, as well as countering the financing and operations of terrorist organizations, countering radicalism and terrorist use of the internet, cross-border movement of terrorists, and prosecuting, rehabilitating, and reintegrating returning terrorist fighters and family members.





The United States will host the next 2+2 ministerial meet in 2021.





A shared vision for Indo-Pacific and Global leadership: The ministers reiterated their commitment to maintaining a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific built on a rules-based international order, underpinned by ASEAN centrality, rule of law, sustainable and transparent infrastructure investment, freedom of navigation and overflight, mutual respect for sovereignty, and peaceful resolution of disputes.





Highlighting the importance of securing the economic and security interests of all stakeholders having a legitimate interest in the region, they welcomed the growing understanding of the Indo-Pacific among like-minded countries. They reaffirmed that closer India-US cooperation will support shared interests in promoting security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. They also emphasized that the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea should not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of any nation in accordance with international law.







