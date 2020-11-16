



India became one of the first nations in 1988 to recognise the Palestinian State





Wishing Palestine on its Independence Day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured it that New Delhi remains supportive to "the aspirations of Palestinians" in their struggle to achieve "statehood", among other things.





"Greetings to FM Dr Riyad Al-Maliki and the Government and people of the State of Palestine on their Declaration of Independence Day. India remains supportive to the aspirations of Palestinians in their pursuit of statehood, peace and prosperity," Jaishankar tweeted.





India became one of the first nations in 1988 to recognise the Palestinian State.





The Palestine National Council, the legislative body of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), declared Palestine's Independence on November 15, 1988.





The declaration was made by then Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat from Algeria, in which he called Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Palestine.





Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Palestinians bid adieu to its veteran negotiator Saeb Erekat, who died from coronavirus on Tuesday.





Erekat's approach earned praise widely from world leaders as he had an enduring belief that negotiations could end the Middle East dispute and lead to the formation of a Palestinian state.





Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, called Erekat a "great fighter" for his people, while the foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki said he was "an icon of the Palestinian cause".







