This handout photo released by the US Navy on Nov 18, 2020 shows F/A-18 fighter jets flying from deck of USS Nimitz carrier during the 2nd phase of the Malabar naval exercise in the Arabian sea





NEW DELHI: In the ongoing Malabar exercise in the Indian Ocean region, MiG-29Ks of Indian Navy and F-18s of US Navy carried out simulated attacks on the surface force during a multilateral naval exercise on Friday.





The MiG-29s operated from the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier. Moreover, coordinated firing on surface target was undertaken during the Phase-2 of the Malabar-2020 exercise.





The Phase-2 of the 24th edition of the multilateral Malabar Naval Exercise will culminate today.





Earlier on Thursday, the second phase of the Malabar exercise saw a high tempo of fighter flying operations from the decks of the two participating aircraft carriers -- INS Vikramaditya and USS Nimitz.





"MiG 29K's of the IN and the F-18 of the US Navy flew along with the IN's maritime patrol aircraft P-8I and the USN AEW aircraft E2C Hawkeye in seamless coordination," said the Indian Navy.





The second phase of the Malabar exercise began on Tuesday in the Northern Arabian Sea with the participation of Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz along with other Indian, US, Australian and Japanese warships carrying out 'Malabar-2020' wargames.







