



Indian Navy’s newest submarine, INS Khanderi, will participate in the second phase of the Malabar Naval Exercise, which begins today in the Arabian Sea.





INS Khanderi, a Scorpène-class submarine, was inducted into the Indian Navy in September 2019.





Designed by French defence major Naval Group, the diesel-electric submarine was built by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai.





Indian Navy’s only aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, will also participate in the exercise.





However, it will not be the only aircraft carrier in the exercise, as the US Navy has sent its nuclear-powered carrier, INS Nimitz, for the exercise.





Ahead of the exercise, the Indian Navy released a video with some details.





Indigenously-built stealth guided-missile destroyers, INS Kolkata and INS Chennai, will also take part in the wargames along with guided missile frigate INS Talwar and Fleet Support Ship INS Deepak.





India’s P8-I long-range submarine-hunting aircraft will also participate in this phase of the naval exercise.





Apart from USS Nimitz, the US Navy has sent USS Princeton, a guided missile cruiser, and USS Sterett, a guided missile destroyer.





While Australia has sent frigate HMAS Ballarat, Japan will be represented by destroyer Onami.





This naval exercise in the Indian Ocean is being seen as a show of strength by the Quad countries amid increasing tensions with China.







