



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is intensifying its strategic focus on increasing revenues by expanding its export of aircraft accessories and components.





This initiative is part of a wider corporate drive to leverage HAL's manufacturing capabilities and established reputation across global markets. Currently, HAL's platforms and accessories reach nearly 30 countries, underscoring the organisation's international footprint and export potential.





A pivotal part of this plan involves the export of accessories related to major aircraft platforms, such as the Dornier Do-228. The Accessories Division, located in Lucknow, plays a central role in this effort.





Known for its advanced manufacturing capabilities, the Lucknow unit not only produces the main fuel pump used in frontline Indian Air Force fighter jets but also supports a range of other aircraft, including the Su-30MKI, TEJAS, Dhruv Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), and Dornier Do-228.





The main fuel pump, fully indigenised and developed in Lucknow, is critical for ensuring a consistent and reliable fuel supply under a variety of demanding flight conditions—a testament to the division's technical prowess and self-reliance push.





The division leads in the manufacturing of several systems essential to modern aviation, such as propulsion units, hydraulics, mission and combat solutions, flight-control units, and landing-gear systems. Notably, it provides full life-cycle support—including post-sale documentation, engineering support, and modifications—positioning HAL as a comprehensive service provider rather than just an equipment manufacturer.





In pursuit of expanding export revenues, HAL has reinforced its collaboration with the Indian government to deepen domestic capabilities and enhance competitiveness on the global stage. Post-pandemic, these efforts have seen greater emphasis on indigenisation across critical lines of equipment, with a special thrust on integrating micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into the aerospace supply chain.





HAL's formal "handholding" initiatives support MSMEs by facilitating skill development, quality assurance, and business process improvements, laying the foundation for a robust domestic industry capable of meeting both national and international demand.





The Lucknow Accessories Complex, spread across 290 acres, integrates the main manufacturing hub and residential quarters, and is now one of several such divisions within HAL's broader Accessories Complex, which includes sites in Kanpur, Hyderabad, Korwa, and the newly inaugurated unit in Kasaragod.





HAL's commitment to self-reliance and export growth is further exemplified by its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capability for the Su-30MKI fleet, all of which is now carried out indigenously.





Beyond defence, the unit contributes to India's space program by manufacturing components for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), highlighting the synergy between HAL's defence and civilian projects.





Additionally, HAL has broadened its collaboration beyond defence, forming alliances with public sector enterprises such as the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), thus diversifying its engagement and further reinforcing its industrial base.





HAL's structured approach—including the expansion of export-focused accessory production, deepening of domestic capabilities, encouragement of MSME participation, and vigorous post-sale support—is expected to substantially ramp up revenue growth and solidify its position as a key player in the global aerospace industry.



