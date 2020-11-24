



A land-attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was test fired from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory on Tuesday





New Delhi: A land-attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory on Tuesday. The test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of the DRDO-developed Missile system. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km, ANI quoted sources as saying. The supersonic missile hit the target with pinpoint accuracy.





BrahMos is a universal long-range supersonic cruise missile system that can be launched from land, sea and air. The missile has been jointly developed by DRDO, India, and NPOM, Russia. The system has been designed with two variants for anti-ship and land-attack roles. Brahmos weapon systems have been inducted and are operational with the Indian Navy as well as the Indian Army.





Earlier in September, BrahMos surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile featuring indigenous Booster and Airframe Section along with many other ‘Made in India’ sub-systems was successfully flight tested for designated range from ITR, Balasore in Odisha. The BrahMos Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LACM) was cruising at a top speed of Mach 2.8.







