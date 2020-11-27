



The exercises are set for September 4-5, according to the source





MOSCOW: Russia and India will shortly hold joint naval drills in the Andaman Sea, a source in the Russian Navy Main Command told TASS on Wednesday.





"The Russian-Indian naval drills will take place in the Andaman Sea on September 4-5," the source specified.





The Indian media reported that three ships would represent the Russian Navy in the drills.





As was reported earlier, the Russian Pacific Fleet’s naval group comprising the large anti-submarine warfare ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov and the large sea tanker Boris Butoma is currently on its deployment in the region.





TASS



