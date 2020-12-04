



Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met country's major defence players including L&T Defence, Mahindra Defence, Hinduja Group and Siemens to discuss investments in the defence industrial corridor of Uttar Pradesh.





Speaking on the defence corridor, Adityanath said six nodes have been developed in Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow.





Reviewing the progress of implementation of the MoUs signed for the defence corridor, union defence minister Rajnath Singh had asked the state government to remain in continued contact with investors and take prompt action on their suggestions and resolving their problems, if any.





India is the world's largest military hardware importer and among top military spenders. For meeting modernisation needs of the armed forces, India will acquire equipment worth $250 billion by 2027, however, the current delivery capacity of the domestic defence sector is merely $75-80 billion annually, indicating huge potential for indigenous industry.







