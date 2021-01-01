



The Chinese made JF-17 Block-3 made its first flight in China in December 2019





Pakistani officials are touting the capabilities of a new variant of the JF-17 fighter jet, which Islamabad is building with Chinese assistance.





On Wednesday, media outlets reported that the Pakistan Air Force had launched production of the 'Block 3' variant of the JF-17. The JF-17 Block 3 made its first flight in China in December 2019.





The JF-17 Block 3 is expected to be equipped with a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and other electronic equipment, which will boost its detection capabilities.





The start of production of the JF-17 Block 3 was announced during a ceremony at the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex in Kamra where the Pakistan Air Force received 14 two-seat variants of the JF-17 Block 2 fighter, dubbed the JF-17B.





Geo News quoted Pakistan Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan as saying the JF-17 Block 3 was a "significant milestone" in the history of the country. Mujahid Anwar Khan claimed the JF-17 had been "battle tested" during the dogfight over Jammu and Kashmir with the Indian Air Force in February 2019. The Pakistan Air Force claimed a JF-17 had shot down an Indian Air Force MiG-21 during the incident.





“The new variant of the JF-17 will be equipped with latest radars and other gadgets, and it will match the capability of Rafale. We have conveyed an effective message to India in February [2019] that don’t mess with us,” Mujahid Anwar Khan was quoted as saying by Arab News.





Since November 2009, PAC Kamra has built over 100 JF-17 Block 1 and Block 2 aircraft for the Pakistan Air Force. Some media reports have claimed the Pakistan Air Force would buy over 50 JF-17 Block 3 aircraft.





The JF-17 has been purchased by Myanmar and Nigeria.





Rafale Vs JF-17





Pakistani defence analyst Shahid Raza described the JF-17 Block 3 as Pakistan's first '4.5' generation fighter. According to experts, a fighter of the 4.5 generation category has integrated sensors, long-range air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons and features to reduce its radar cross-section.





The Rafale is considered a 4.5 generation fighter.





Despite Mujahid Anwar Khan's boast, the JF-17 cannot really be compared to the Indian Air Force's Rafale jet as the two aircraft belong to different categories. The JF-17 is a lightweight single-engine aircraft with a maximum take-off weight less than 15 tons. On the other hand, the Rafale has twin engines and a maximum take-off weight in excess of 23 tons.





The additional weight means the Rafale is capable of carrying significantly more fuel and weapons—around 9.5 tons—externally than the JF-17, which has a maximum external load of 3.8 tons. The Rafale is also more manoeuvrable given its design as a delta wing aircraft employing canard fore-planes.





The Indian Air Force Rafale is cleared to fire the Meteor long-range air-to-air missile, which uses ramjet propulsion. The ramjet enables the Meteor to sustain its energy, giving a target little prospect of escape.







