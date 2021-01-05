



Amid the continued India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army has placed an order for 12 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPV) for Pangong Tso Lake. According to a contract that has been signed between the Indian Army and the M/S Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), these12 FPVs are expected to be delivered by May this year. The contract signed is an outcome of GSL’s response to a tender which had been floated by the Indian Army a few months ago. There is a need for 24 such vessels, but the Indian Army has placed an order for 12 boats initially.





Why does the Indian Army need these?





These high speed boats with larger capacity are going to be used for patrolling Pangong Tso Lake and other large water bodies, including those in the high altitudes. These FPVs are expected to match the Chinese vessels.





What is special about these vessels?





According to an official statement released by the GSL, “These boats are going to be constructed a totally new design and will have specialized equipment which will be meeting the requirement of the Indian Army.”





The shipyard has built over 170 GRP boats for other customers including the Ministry of Home Affairs.





The Indian Army has around 17 such boats and with the standoff with China going on, more such boats are going to be required to carry on surveillance in the Pangong Tso Lake which has been the sticking point with the Chinese. Almost two-thirds of the 134-km long-disputed lake is in the Chinese control, and effectively, India controls about 45-km of the lake.





More about the boats





These are going to be built indigenously at the GSL and will have anti-ramming capabilities. It has a capacity to carry more troops. The requirement lf the Indian Army is at least 24 boats, but the order has been placed for 12 initially. These boats with 35 Knots, 50 meters in length, are designed in-house by GSL. These boats are used primarily for patrolling, anti-smuggling and anti-terrorist operations. The GSL built vessels can be used by the Indian Navy and can be used during wartime as a communication link as well as a coastal convoy escort. The hull of the boat is made of steel and is very strong and can withstand heavy sea conditions. Though it can carry 35 men on board, based on the Army specifications will be able to carry on more men. Three 2720 KW diesel engines driving three independent water jets power the fully air conditioned boat. The boat comes with a 30mm Gun at forward position. There are machine guns on port & starboard. Is equipped with the state-of-the-art Navigation and Communication equipment.





The Indian Coast Guard has received seven Fast Patrol Vessels from GSL, with higher speed up to 37 knots.





India has a 7516.6 km coastline, 12 major ports, 184 minor ports involving 13 coastal States/UTs and 1197 island territories, which need to be protected at all times by the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy. Post 26/11, for the Coastal Defence, there is a new strategy in place and this is related to the shipbuilding programme. Focused on smaller but faster and better designed to operate in littoral waters, these specialized boats are being constructed at various shipyards in the country.







