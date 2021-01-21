Rafale jet will be the showstopper for the Republic Day parade in Delhi on January 26

New Delhi: The defence ministry, on Wednesday, gave a glimpse of the excitement the recently inducted Rafale fighter jet will add to this year's Republic Day parade despite being curtailed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a video of the flypast practice, Defence ministry principal spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu wrote: "Shiny metal in the distant sky taking shape of Rafale as it flies to you! Watch this video to get a worm's eye of Republic Day flypast this 26 January."

The newly inducted aircraft is set to be the showstopper on January 26.

The Indian Air Force will fly a single jet in the challenging Vertical Charlie formation -- when the aircraft flies at low altitude, pulls up vertically and then rolls before stabilising at higher altitude. A video of it was shared today offering a peak of what's in store for the 25,000-odd guests expected.

Rafales, inducted into the Indian Air Force's "Golden Arrows" Squadron amid escalating border row with China in eastern Ladakh, have also been deployed in the five-day mega air exercise with French air and space force near Jodhpur starting today.

A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast.