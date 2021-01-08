Armed Forces played pivotal role in mitigating the sufferings of the people in the face of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Right from rescuing stranded Indians from COVID-19 affected areas, such as China, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, etc, to providing relief materials to all across the country, Armed Forces have put in place all its medical and manpower resources. Hospitals of the Armed Forces and medical facilities have been dedicated to treat COVID-19 patients and some of its bases were turned into quarantine centres.