Bhadauria was speaking at the Air Force Museum today after he released retired Air Marshal Bharat Kumar's book 'The Epic Battle of Longewala'.





"Pakistan Army's plan of armoured thrust was brilliant. But they didn't factor in airpower. They thought what could half a squadron sitting in Jaisalmer do? It was their mistake. Airpower can bring asymmetric results if time and place are chosen correctly," he said.





He also complimented the retired Air Marshal for writing the book and said it is important that people write on battles and put the facts on record which can be read by the future generations.





Bhadauria said that such books would give a better understanding of the battle to the current and future generations.





"I think this will really be an important study material in order to understand in terms of thinking," he said.





The Battle of Longewala took place in December 1971 in the Thar desert of Rajasthan. The new book of the epic battle, launched on the Golden Jubilee year of the 1971 war, gives candid details about how events unfolded during the battle of Longewala.







