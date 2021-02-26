



HYDERABAD: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said there is a need for ‘akhand Bharat’ (undivided India) and it would suit better for countries like Pakistan which got separated from India.





Speaking at a Sanskrit book launch, Bhagwat said ‘Akhand Bharat’ is possible with Hindu dharma. “We consider countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan as ours. Once they are with us, it does not matter what they practise or what they eat. It is not colonialism. India believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).”





He sought to know if Pakistan and Gandhar (which became Afghanistan later) are having peace and trust ever since they were formed. “Because they are separated from the energy of life (India), we are open to treat them as our own as they were before,” he said.





Saying that ‘Akhand Bharat’ is possible, he said some people have expressed doubts on division of India six months before it happened. “Jawaharlal Nehru rubbished it as a dream of fools. Similarly, anything can happen,” he said. “Lord Wavell (during British rule) said in British Parliament that god has made India one and who is going to divide it,” he recalled.





According to Bhagwat, talking of ‘Akhand Bharat’ does not mean imposing colonialism. “When we talk about united, we don’t talk about power, it is about people. They are united through ‘Sanatana dharma,’ which is called Hindu dharma,” the RSS chief asserted.





The RSS chief will be in Adilabad to attend a private programme on Friday.





