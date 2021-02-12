



India has earmarked about 230 military platforms, weapons, and systems for potential sale to ‘friendly countries’ as part of efforts to increase its materiel exports fivefold to USD5 billion by fiscal year (FY) 2024/25.





Released on 4 February by the Ministry of Defence (MoD)-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Department of Defence Production (DDP), the export list includes a range of indigenously developed aerial, land, and naval items as well as licence-built equipment.





India has released a list 230 military platforms, weapons, and systems, including the locally developed TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft, for potential sale to ‘friendly countries’ as part of efforts to increase defence exports.





It also encompasses varied missiles, assorted electronics, communication systems, and equipment to protect against nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) contamination.





Besides the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) systems, and the Lakshya pilotless target aircraft, the list includes the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter, the Light Combat Helicopter, as well as licence-built Dornier 228 twin-turboprop multirole aircraft.





The Arjun MK-1A main battle tank, the 155 mm/52 calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), and the K-9 Vajra-T 155mm/52 calibre tracked self-propelled howitzer also feature in the catalogue, as do a range of armoured engineer reconnaissance, recovery, and repair vehicles, varied small arms, and bridging systems.





The BrahMos cruise missiles, the Akash Surface-To-Air (SAM) missile, the NAG anti-tank guided missile, the Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, and the Pinaka multiple rocket launcher are also listed as potential export items.







