



Were it not for his glasses, 25-year-old Angad Maolankar may well have been soaring in the skies in the supersonic warplanes he spent his life surrounded by. But to the detriment of countless aviation geeks (or avgeeks) with corrected vision, the Air Force’s eyesight standards bar those with spectacles from performing flying duty.





But even without taking flight, Maolankar found a way to complement the stunning aerobatic displays at Aero India 2021: Art. Or more precisely, scrupulously-detailed renderings of the aircraft used by the Indian armed forces, ranging from the Indian-made TEJAS and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) to the Russian MiG-29Ks, Su-30MKIs and Beriev A-50.





“If it looks right, it probably flies right,’” he tells THE WEEK, citing a classic aviation adage.





A commercial pilot in training, his exams were delayed by COVID-19. With an iPad Pencil, time, and the benefit of some computer-aided design (CAD), he was able to make picture-perfect recreations of India’s deadliest flying machines—with punchy captions like “Homegrown Hero” for the Tejas, “OUTFLANKED” for the Sukhoi 30 “Flanker”, or “Deep Sea Fishing” for one of the P-8I “Poseidon” dropping submarine-hunting torpedoes. Each drawing takes him about a month-and-a-half to complete, though he tends to start six at a time and hop from one to the other.





His work, which spans much of the past and present of Indian military aviation, exhibits an attention to detail that, for avgeeks, can be nigh impossible to find if you’re searching for an illustrated poster on Google.





“If you ask me to draw still life and fruit, I’m very bad,” he tells THE WEEK with a laugh.





Posters from Angad Maolankar's Website : (Left) Tejas, three generations of army aircraft with the ALH Dhruv in the foreground and the formidable Su-30MKI air superiority jet