



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over Main Battle Tank Arjun MK-1A to the Indian Army at an event on February 14. The tanks have been fully designed and developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The Army will be getting 118 tanks in a deal worth ₹8,400 crore. Recently, the government had cleared another deal in a boost for 'Atmanirbharta' or self-reliance in defence. The government gave its nod to a ₹48,000 crore deal for the Indian Air Force to acquire the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS, made by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Watch the full video for more.







