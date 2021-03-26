



At least one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawan was martyred and four more injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF convoy in Srinagar's Lawaypora, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (March 25).





A CRPF official said, “Militants attack E/73 (ROP duty) in Lawaypora in outskirts of Srinagar, 04 CRPF injured in above attack injured personnel are being shifted to 92 base hospital. 01 personnel succumbed due to injury. Details follow."





A search operation was launched in the area soon after the terrorists opened fire on the CRPF personnel who were from the 73 battalion and part of the Road Opening Party Duty on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway.





Meanwhile, the entire area was cordoned off immediately to nab the attackers. Top officials of security forces are present at the spot.







