



Barak-8/ER also known as LR-SAM is an Indo-Israeli surface-to-air missile (SAM), designed to defend against multiple beyond visual range airborne threat with low launch signature including aircraft, helicopters, anti-ship missiles, and UAVs as well as ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and combat jets





The tests demonstrated the system's capability to defeat longer-range threats including ballistic ones, according to the company.





Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on Monday completed a series of successful live-fire tests of the Barak air defence system. The tests were carried out to evaluate the system’s capability to deal with a range of scenarios and threats, including the interception of a ballistic target by the Barak-ER (extended range) interceptor.





The Barak-ER missile, part of the Barak family of interceptors developed by IAI, is capable of intercepting ballistic and non-ballistic threats at a range of 150 kilometres. The extended range is made possible in part by adjusting the interceptor and the missile system's MMR radar to a 150 km range, according to the company.





The vertically-launched missile includes a booster, a dual-pulse rocket motor, and an advanced radar homing seeker.





Boaz Levy, IAI president and CEO, said "The evolution of airborne threats across the globe, combined with geopolitical changes, requires an advanced, agile, and versatile air defence system. The Barak system was operationally proven against countless threats, including some of the most challenging ones today. The trial series we completed today enhances the proven capabilities against wider range of threats. The successful trial further demonstrates the robustness of the Barak system's based on IAI's innovation, technological capabilities and decades of experience in developing air defence systems. The combination of several interceptors in a unified launcher and the inherent modularity of the Barak system provide an optimal response for the future battlefield, offering the forces unprecedented operational agility and flexibility.”







