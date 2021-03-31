



The sixth edition of the India-Australia Dialogue on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation, and Export Control took place virtually on March 30, 2021. During the meeting, the two nations discussed the contemporary issues of mutual interest.





As per the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Australia exchanged views on the issues in the areas of chemical, nuclear, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, outer space security, conventional weapons, and strategic export control.

Significance





The dialogue between India and Australia facilitated enhanced mutual understanding as well as the appreciation of national perspectives and global development on the disarmament and non-proliferation issues.





According to the MEA statement, it will further help in contributing to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





India And Japan On Disarmament:





In February 2021, India and Japan had also exchanged views on a variety of contemporary issues of mutual interest in the field of biological, chemical, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, outer space security, export control, and conventional weapons.





The exchange of the views had taken place during the 9th round of India-Japan Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation, and Export Control. The meeting between the two friendly countries had taken place in a virtual format.







