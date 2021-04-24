



A powerful explosion rocked Tomer weapons factory located in central Israel’s Ramle city on Tuesday.





The blast occurred during a “routine test.” Officials may have underestimated the collateral damage of the test, which led to the explosion, Haaretz newspaper reported today.





The factory produces rocket engines, Arrow 4 missile interception system, and Ofek satellite launchers, and houses variety of missiles.





A video shared on Twitter showed a mushroom cloud reportedly caused in the skies above the blast site.





There are so far no reports on casualties and damage. The report said that senior defence officials investigating what went wrong, and whether guidelines were adhered to.







