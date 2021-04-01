



Kochi: Rear Admiral Jacques Fayard, French Joint Forces Commander in the Indian Ocean on March 31 said that April would witness the Indo-France bilateral ‘Varuna Naval Exercise’.





“We are part of the Indian Ocean and we're there in the Indian Ocean Region to balance the power in order to be sure that all international laws of the sea, freedom of navigation, multi-nationalism are well respected in this strategic area,” he said during his two-day visit to Kochi.





“India-France relations in naval area enhanced. We're preparing for 'Varuna Exercise', a high-level interoperability exercise. For us, it's important to be able to participate with Indian Navy in the global security of this strategic region,” he added.





Indian Navy News



