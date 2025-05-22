



The BrahMos missile a flagship program, is advancing on two significant fronts: the development of an extended-range BrahMos missile and the next-generation, sleeker BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) variant.





Extended-Range BrahMos





Originally, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile had its range capped at 290 km due to Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) restrictions. After India joined the MTCR in 2016, these limitations were lifted, enabling the program to push the missile’s range further. The first step was the BrahMos-ER (Extended Range), which increased the reach to 450 km.





Recent breakthroughs have seen the successful testing of a new BrahMos variant with an 800 km range, marking a historic leap in India’s strategic strike capabilities. This longer-range missile, sometimes referred to as BrahMos-LR, retains compatibility with existing launch platforms across the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, allowing for seamless integration and rapid deployment.





The extended range significantly enhances India’s ability to strike deep into adversary territory, including all of Pakistan and parts of Chinese-occupied Tibet, while allowing the Indian Navy to target enemy warships and land installations from safer stand-off distances. The missile maintains its hallmark supersonic speed (Mach 2.8–3), pinpoint accuracy, and low radar visibility, making it a formidable deterrent and first-strike option.





Key Features of The Deadly Supersonic Cruise Missile





Precision Strike: It can strike target points with exact accuracy, with a Circular Error Probability (CEP) of less than 1 meter. Cross-Platform Launch: The missile can be launched from air, sea, and submarine platforms. Special Feature: BrahMos is equipped with a reduced radar signature, boosting its stealth and endurance. Heavy Warhead: It has the potential to carry a warhead of up to 300 kg and is capable of destroying strong structures or targets. Advanced Guidance: The missiles are armed with INS and GPS for guidance and have an active radar seeker. Quick Reaction: The high speed of the missile lessens the enemy's reaction time and gives it a strategic upper hand.





BrahMos-NG (Next Generation)





Parallel to the range extension, the BrahMos-NG is in advanced stages of development. This next-generation missile is a compact, lighter, and more versatile version of the original BrahMos. Weighing around 1.33–1.5 tonnes—about half the weight of the current air-launched BrahMos—the NG variant is designed for broader deployment across multiple platforms. While the current air-launched BrahMos is primarily mounted on the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, the BrahMos-NG will be suitable for other fighter jets including the indigenous TEJAS, MiG-29K, and potentially the Rafale. Its reduced size and weight mean that a Su-30MKI could carry up to four BrahMos-NG missiles, while the TEJAS could carry two, greatly increasing the firepower per sortie.





Despite its smaller size, the BrahMos-NG will retain a range of 290 km and achieve higher speeds (up to Mach 3.5), with a reduced radar cross-section for enhanced stealth. It will also incorporate advanced technologies such as an AESA radar seeker, improving accuracy and survivability against modern air defence systems. The missile is expected to be ready for flight testing by 2026, with production projected to begin between 2027 and 2028.





The first successful test of the 800 km variant, known as BrahMos-LR, was recently conducted in the Bay of Bengal, significantly enhancing India’s ability to strike deep targets and bolstering its deterrence posture. This extended range allows the Indian military to engage targets across Pakistan and even into Chinese-occupied territories, while maintaining compatibility with existing launch platforms.





Technologically, the BrahMos-NG will feature a reduced radar cross-section, making it harder for enemy air defences to detect and intercept. It will also be equipped with an AESA radar for improved targeting, and its speed will be slightly higher than the original, reaching up to Mach 3.5. The missile is expected to be ready for flight testing within a year and for induction within two to three years. The Indian Air Force has already indicated a requirement for 400 BrahMos-NG missiles, with production facilities being set up to meet this demand.





Operationally, the BrahMos missile has already demonstrated its effectiveness. During the recent confrontation with Pakistan, the Indian Air Force used the air-launched BrahMos from Su-30MKI jets to conduct precision strikes on Pakistani air bases, successfully evading Chinese-supplied air defence systems. This combat debut underscored the missile’s speed, accuracy, and strategic value, reinforcing its status as a primary deterrent weapon for the Indian armed forces.





Operational Impact And Recent Use





The BrahMos air-launched version has already proven its effectiveness in recent operations. During the May 2025 confrontation with Pakistan, the Indian Air Force deployed BrahMos missiles from Su-30MKI jets to strike Pakistani air bases with precision, reportedly evading interception by enemy air defences. This operational debut not only validated the missile’s deterrent value but also demonstrated India’s readiness to employ advanced strategic assets when required.





Strategic Significance





Both the extended-range BrahMos and the BrahMos-NG represent a substantial leap in India’s offensive and deterrent capabilities. The former broadens the strategic reach of Indian forces across all domains, while the latter promises greater flexibility and rapid response options for the Air Force. Together, these advancements ensure that BrahMos remains at the forefront of India’s missile arsenal, capable of shaping regional power dynamics and strengthening national security.





The development of the longer-range BrahMos and the sleeker BrahMos-NG is firmly on track, with both programs poised to deliver significant enhancements to India’s military capabilities within the next few years.





