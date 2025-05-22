



In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has launched an unprecedented global diplomatic outreach, dispatching all-party parliamentary delegations to key international capitals as part of its Operation Sindoor initiative.





The first two multi-party teams have reached the United Arab Emirates and Tokyo, marking the beginning of a concerted effort to inform and engage India’s international partners about its resolute response to terrorism and its broader commitment to combating extremism worldwide.





The delegation to the UAE, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and comprising prominent representatives from across India’s political spectrum, is tasked with conveying the gravity of the terror threat India faces and the nation’s unified resolve in addressing it.





Shinde, speaking before departure, highlighted the historical context of India’s struggle against terrorism, contrasting India’s economic progress with Pakistan’s alleged focus on fostering terrorism. He underscored the importance of sharing India’s experiences and perspectives with global leaders, particularly in regions such as the Gulf and West Africa, to foster greater understanding and cooperation in the international fight against terrorism.





BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, another key member of the outreach, emphasized the decisive nature of India’s recent actions. Referring to the Pahalgam attack as a “blow to the soul of India,” she lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for their swift and effective response through Operation Sindoor.





Swaraj reiterated India’s uncompromising stance, echoing the Prime Minister’s assertion that “terror and talks can’t go together,” and that future dialogue with Pakistan would only occur in the context of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





BJP leader S.S. Ahluwalia further clarified the delegation’s mission to counteract misinformation and propaganda, particularly narratives emanating from Pakistan. He stressed the importance of presenting the factual account of the events of April 22 and the broader context of ongoing terror threats, aiming to correct distortions and build international consensus around India’s position.





This diplomatic offensive is part of a larger, coordinated initiative involving seven all-party groups visiting 33 world capitals.





The overarching goal is to project India’s national consensus and zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, while strengthening international partnerships and building support for India’s security concerns.





Operation Sindoor, which involved precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, serves as both a demonstration of India’s military capability and its political will to confront terrorism at its source.





Through these high-level delegations, India seeks not only to inform the world about the realities it faces but also to galvanize global action against terrorism, reinforcing the message that the international community must stand united in the face of such threats.





The initiative represents a significant step in India’s evolving foreign policy, combining robust security measures with proactive diplomatic engagement to safeguard national and global security interests.





Based On A News18 Report







